Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hyatt Hotels traded as low as $49.96 and last traded at $49.98, 1,264,946 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,430,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.
H has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.
In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
About Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.