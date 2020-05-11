Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hyatt Hotels traded as low as $49.96 and last traded at $49.98, 1,264,946 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,430,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

