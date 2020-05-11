Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBJHF remained flat at $$2.31 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,329. Ibstock has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.91.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

