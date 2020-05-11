Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 872,200 shares, an increase of 310.4% from the April 15th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 25.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:ICD traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 215,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 7.85. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

