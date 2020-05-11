Insider Buying: ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) Insider Purchases 4,499,999 Shares of Stock

ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) insider Douglas (Doug) Flynn acquired 4,499,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,999.97 ($95,744.66).

Douglas (Doug) Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Douglas (Doug) Flynn acquired 1,415,800 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,316.00 ($20,082.27).

Shares of ImExHS stock remained flat at $A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday. 3,724,899 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.99. ImExHS Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.08 ($0.05).

ImExHS Limited develops software solutions for running and managing radiology facilities in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and internationally. It offers Hiruko radiology information system (RIP) that manages the workflow in diagnostic imaging services; Hiruko picture archiving and communication system (PACS), a technologic platform that stores diagnostic images; Hiruko DictaPACS, a solutions for radiology centers; Hiruko TLRad tool used to interconnect with several radiology centers and view the images remotely, as well from mobile devices; and Hiruko MedBurner that automates the burning of CDs or DVDs.

