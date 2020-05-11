Insider Buying: IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL) Insider Purchases 1,150,000 Shares of Stock

IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL) insider Geoff Selig bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.71 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$815,350.00 ($578,262.41).

Shares of ASX IGL remained flat at $A$0.93 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,132,410 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.11. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.47. IVE Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.69 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of A$2.56 ($1.82).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. IVE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.59%.

About IVE Group

IVE Group Limited provides marketing and print communication services in Australia. The company offers conceptual and creative design services through print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, such as marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

