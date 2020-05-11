Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $179.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price upped by Cfra from $162.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.73. The company had a trading volume of 799,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,732. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,809.48 and a beta of 0.93. Insulet has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 482.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

