Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $179.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price upped by Cfra from $162.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.73. The company had a trading volume of 799,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,732. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,809.48 and a beta of 0.93. Insulet has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $228.79.
In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 482.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
