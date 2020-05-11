iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,773,000. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.34. 3,176,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

