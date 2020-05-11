iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.23. 2,081,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.