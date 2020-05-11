iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Boosted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 3.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned 0.30% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $53.06. 15,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,911. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51.

