iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $64,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,628,000 after acquiring an additional 302,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,279,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,256,000 after purchasing an additional 567,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,164,000 after buying an additional 364,820 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.86. 1,105,483 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

