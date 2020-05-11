iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $33,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,111 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.