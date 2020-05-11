iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 643,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,344,111 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

