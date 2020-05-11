iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 175.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SCZ stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,727. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

