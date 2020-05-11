iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SCZ stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,727. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

