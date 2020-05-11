iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $37.18. 1,194,592 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

