iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Italy ETF accounts for 0.3% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2,696.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 618,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 596,432 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 86,961 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 381.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 106,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,341,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,906. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.