iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned 0.24% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 64,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,581. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.