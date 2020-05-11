iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.11. The stock had a trading volume of 660,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,821. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

