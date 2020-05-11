JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) a $8.00 Price Target

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) has been assigned a $8.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,278,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

