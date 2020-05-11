JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $1,460.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Cowen decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,740.57.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $19.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,411.00. The company had a trading volume of 564,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,355.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,774.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

