Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.93, approximately 1,103,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,309,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

KALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 203.82% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit