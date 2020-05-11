Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kenon stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.87. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Kenon has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kenon during the fourth quarter worth about $22,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 85,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

