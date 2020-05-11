Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kroger by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 310,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,187 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,026,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 363,040 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

KR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.73. 8,762,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,769,416. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

