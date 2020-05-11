LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading 10.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) were up 10.5% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $2.10 to $3.25. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. LightPath Technologies traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.42, approximately 659,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 473,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 98,680 shares in the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $56.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

