Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Update

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LMST traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.31. 8,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Kevin James Kooman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Also, Director W Glenn Hogan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $328,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 58.7% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 216,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

