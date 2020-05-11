Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 320.4% from the April 15th total of 813,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. 10,810,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,346,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.