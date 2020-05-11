Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Trading Down 6.4% After Earnings Miss

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $160.00 and last traded at $161.67, 517,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 282,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.65.

The company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($5.32). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGS. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $308.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $277,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

