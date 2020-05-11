Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 405.6% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 7,500 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,440 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOAN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 86,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.72.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 60.44%. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOAN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

