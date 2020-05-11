Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. CSFB cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $93.91. 3,117,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $108.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

