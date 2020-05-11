Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.67. 8,444,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.64. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $350.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

