Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 634,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 115,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. 51,361,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

