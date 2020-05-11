Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

