Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.89. 1,092,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.