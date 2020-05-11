Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $543,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,212,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,606. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.