Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 302,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.66. 3,922,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

