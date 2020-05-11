Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 21.8% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 249,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 251,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,398. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

