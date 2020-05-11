Marino Stram & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Novartis by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 773.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.59. 1,640,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,281. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

