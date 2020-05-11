Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.24. 2,789,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,186. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.07.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

