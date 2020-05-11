Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 3,744 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 1,382,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

