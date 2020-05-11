Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 676 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $180.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day moving average is $193.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.