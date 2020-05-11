Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 4,996 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,028,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,400. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

