Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 30,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 886.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 153,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 138,086 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,881,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.90. The stock has a market cap of $524.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.