Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Masonite International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.55.

NYSE:DOOR traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,505. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 5,399.1% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

