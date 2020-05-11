Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63,798 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,532. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average is $193.86.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.