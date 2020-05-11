Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.86. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

