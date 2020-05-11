Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.86.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

