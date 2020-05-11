Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) dropped 5.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $90.52 and last traded at $90.52, approximately 512,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 306,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.62.

Specifically, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 65.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth $38,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

