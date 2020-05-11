Meggitt’s (MEGGF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEGGF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Meggitt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Meggitt from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Meggitt stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

