Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.91. 10,134,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,898,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.