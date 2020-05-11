Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,403. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

